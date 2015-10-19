Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sooo... starting today I am going to do some UI challenge. There's a website called Daily UI and basically they send you a topic on e-mail and you do some design on that. Today was Sign Up Form UI and here it is.
#001 #dailyui