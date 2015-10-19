Martin Søgård Hansen

6/100 - KaAnDawg

Martin Søgård Hansen
Martin Søgård Hansen
  • Save
6/100 - KaAnDawg freehand handdrawn cel photoshop gif animation
Download color palette

Trying to teach myself oldschool cel animation... To be continued

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
Martin Søgård Hansen
Martin Søgård Hansen

More by Martin Søgård Hansen

View profile
    • Like