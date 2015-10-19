Raquel Prado

Agenda's tabs

Hello world!

So this is my first shot, thanks to @Willian Schilling for the invite.

I've been trying to work with tap, hold and drag interactions for smartphone screens in this high-fidelity wireframe for an agenda app idea!

Press L if you like it and let me know your thoughts (:

Posted on Oct 19, 2015
