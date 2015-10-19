Theora Kvitka

Crazy color George Washington

Theora Kvitka
Theora Kvitka
  • Save
Crazy color George Washington branding logo design illustration
Download color palette

A thumbnail sketch for a new client. We're working on visuals and layout for his upcoming blog project. Fun!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
Theora Kvitka
Theora Kvitka

More by Theora Kvitka

View profile
    • Like