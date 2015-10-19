NTMY - The Show

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
HEY Friends!
IT IS DONE! After months and weeks, I finally launched a new project that I'm super happy to share with you today.
It is called NTMY - Nice To Meet You and is a new show/podcast hosted by me and some friends.
You are one of the first who sees this, and the first episode went live today. It's a big experiment, and it's still growing. I hope you enjoy it!
Listen to it here: http://www.vanschneider.com/show/
Stay awesome
Tobias