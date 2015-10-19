NTMY - The Show

HEY Friends!

IT IS DONE! After months and weeks, I finally launched a new project that I'm super happy to share with you today.

It is called NTMY - Nice To Meet You and is a new show/podcast hosted by me and some friends.

You are one of the first who sees this, and the first episode went live today. It's a big experiment, and it's still growing. I hope you enjoy it!

Listen to it here: http://www.vanschneider.com/show/

Stay awesome

Tobias