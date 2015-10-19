Shot 011 - Calendar Card

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Even though I realise the challenge was a 'card', I can't really get with the idea of everything being inside a typical square. I guess I'd rather try using my canvas to create other compositions that are more loosely based on the challenge instead.
The result of that is an abstract, diamond-format calendar that scrolls horizontally and puts a stronger focus on the current week. Whilst the other weeks continue the tessellated aesthetic, I imagine them to resolve into the larger diamond on scroll. I'm not a particularly forward-planning person most of the time, so something that helps me focus on the now would be most interesting on a day-to-day basis. I can imagine a bunch of other possibilities for this challenge, and it is a stylistic continuation of yesterday's shot, but pushing the visual structure was the bigger priority for today.
@2x. Thoughts welcome.