Shot 011 - Calendar Card

Even though I realise the challenge was a 'card', I can't really get with the idea of everything being inside a typical square. I guess I'd rather try using my canvas to create other compositions that are more loosely based on the challenge instead.

The result of that is an abstract, diamond-format calendar that scrolls horizontally and puts a stronger focus on the current week. Whilst the other weeks continue the tessellated aesthetic, I imagine them to resolve into the larger diamond on scroll. I'm not a particularly forward-planning person most of the time, so something that helps me focus on the now would be most interesting on a day-to-day basis. I can imagine a bunch of other possibilities for this challenge, and it is a stylistic continuation of yesterday's shot, but pushing the visual structure was the bigger priority for today.

@2x. Thoughts welcome.