WomenCrossDMZ logo

Coleen Baik
Logo for the WomenCrossDMZ 2015 event. Negative space inspired by hash in a chainlink fence which also evokes movement of people walking forward; something triumphant from violence and division. Pattern reminiscent of traditional Korean women's garb, jogori, arms upraised.

Posted on Oct 19, 2015
