Day 015 - T-Shirt Creator

Day 015 - T-Shirt Creator clothes shopping create design ui creator t-shirt
Day 15 of the Paul Flavius Nechita's "Daily UI Elements for 100 days" project.

So what I learn today was that if I like a color... I'LL USE IT IN EVERYTHING!!! So creative, i know.

Your feedback is highly appreciated :)
See you tomorrow.

Dribbble preview
Rebound of
Day 015 - T-shirt Creator
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
