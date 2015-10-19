Serzh Sharapa

Hi!

Serzh Sharapa
Serzh Sharapa
  • Save
Hi! black purple flat first shot invite russia invitation first qr thank you hello debut
Download color palette

Thank you @Dzenartovich for the planet Dribbble and hello guys! :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
Serzh Sharapa
Serzh Sharapa

More by Serzh Sharapa

View profile
    • Like