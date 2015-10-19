Rolf Nelson

Media Sales Company Identity (WIP)

Rolf Nelson
Rolf Nelson
  • Save
Media Sales Company Identity (WIP) branding color logo identity
Download color palette

Nearing a better end. Still working with the logo/typography formatting, but I have fallen in love with the mark and the concept. Thanks for words and feedback.

5df9cf8e74e2ce1726314fc4eb0e9ec9
Rebound of
Media company identity
By Rolf Nelson
View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
Rolf Nelson
Rolf Nelson

More by Rolf Nelson

View profile
    • Like