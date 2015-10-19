Daily UI - 005

FINALLY, I'm caught up. Today is a quick double feature of last Friday's prompt and today's.

Daily UI Number 5 - App Icon. Titled - "Font Pair".

Ever wanted an app that would give you curated font pairings based on the user's inputed font? Me too.

(But seriously if there is such a thing, please link it in the comments to educate my dumb ass).

Feedback! And hit that L if you like it and please follow me if you want to keep up on the progress. I'm going to try and go back and do some rebounds of these shots based YOUR suggestions and input, so please do me a favor if you're looking at these and critique the shit out of my stuff.

Thanks!