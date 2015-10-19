Teacher Planner - Week View 1

I worked as a UX designer earlier this year for a pretty well known name in the educational publishing industry. One of the main projects I worked on was a music studio educational application for grades 1-12. Most of the content pages and design had been established before I started the position so there where only a couple of really hard UX problems left to solve in this project before it could be released into classrooms in 2016.

One of those UX issues I worked on was creating a teacher planner with multiple views so the teacher could quickly view their day/week class schedule. Once they've reviewed their classes for the day/week they can either edit the class, or launch the class.

The content shown is not copyright sensitive and for design education purposes only.