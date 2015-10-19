Peter Pilat

Personal Logotype

Personal Logotype debut designer user-experience ux logotype
I have finally pushed myself to upload some work. This is a first draft of my personal logotype. It represents an 1D cellular automata, thats because I have some bioinformatics background.

Posted on Oct 19, 2015
ssup 👋
