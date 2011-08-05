Jerrod Maruyama

Retro Incredibles

Jerrod Maruyama
Jerrod Maruyama
  • Save
Retro Incredibles disney pixar the incredibles helen parr bob parr character design retro
Download color palette

Continuing to practice my retro style with The Incredibles. Larger image available here - http://www.flickr.com/photos/jmaruyama/6010411453/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2011
Jerrod Maruyama
Jerrod Maruyama

More by Jerrod Maruyama

View profile
    • Like