Alex Roka

Pack Animal

Alex Roka
Alex Roka
  • Save
Pack Animal branding lettering typography logo
Download color palette

Slowly wrapping up a branding project for a premium motorcycle leather goods company out of Seattle. One of my favorite projects this year. So much more to share soon.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
Alex Roka
Alex Roka
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Alex Roka

View profile
    • Like