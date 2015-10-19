André Sá

dots and spots dog

André Sá
André Sá
  • Save
dots and spots dog animals white black experiment wip ilustration dots dog
Download color palette

Start doing some experience with some draws i]ve done for the past 2 years.

Starting printing some and others i will use in tshirts.

thank you for watching :D

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
André Sá
André Sá

More by André Sá

View profile
    • Like