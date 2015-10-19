Jeremiah Britton

Make Or Die

I hosted a workshop at my Alma Mater, Central Michigan University, this past week. I walked the students through my process of lettering, illustration, and adding texture to my work. We then painted a large scale mural with this illustration and some custom lettering.

Posted on Oct 19, 2015
