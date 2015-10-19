Brad Hansen

Environment Series

Environment Series colors shapes in nature nature vector landscape environment
Decided to finish this series! It was a fun one! Check out the final project on my Behance. https://www.behance.net/gallery/30482235/EnvironmentSustain-Series

Art Director & Illustrator
