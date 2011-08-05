Nav Pawera

IXD Sessions Badges

IXD Sessions Badges meetup badges ixd sessions
Just made the badges for the upcoming IXD Sessions next week, before I head out to Laos for the long weekend.

Had something much better in mind but that'll have to wait for the next sessions ;)

Posted on Aug 5, 2011
