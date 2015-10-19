Theora Kvitka

Infusionsoft Blog Flowchart: Why Blog?

Infusionsoft Blog Flowchart: Why Blog? watercolor visual design flowchart illustration
Infusion Software, Inc hired me to create a flow chart for their blog and provided written content. I created watercolor drawings and textures to give it a hand-drawn look while composing the design in Adobe Illustrator. You can see the blog post live here: http://www.infusionsoft.com/blog/let-flowchart-tell-you-if-your-business-needs-blog

Posted on Oct 19, 2015
