Infusionsoft Blog Flowchart: Why Blog?

Infusion Software, Inc hired me to create a flow chart for their blog and provided written content. I created watercolor drawings and textures to give it a hand-drawn look while composing the design in Adobe Illustrator. You can see the blog post live here: http://www.infusionsoft.com/blog/let-flowchart-tell-you-if-your-business-needs-blog