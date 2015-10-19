Laura Bohill
Ghostly Ferns

How not to do your laundry!

How not to do your laundry! dog dirty clothes character design vector laundry illustration
Turns out that laundry detergent brands are fun, too! A small chunk of some illustration I did for Gain. This piece was on how not to do your laundry.

Posted on Oct 19, 2015
