#dailyui Day 001 - Sign Up

#dailyui Day 001 - Sign Up sign up dailyui
Just started http://dailyui.co today!

Day 1: Sign up

http://codepen.io/drewvosburg/full/dYdLmK/

When you enter a valid email address, the password field reveals. Ideally the password would validate with another regex and check off the requirements as they are met. Right now the password only needs to be 8 characters because I ran out of time to play with this.

Stay tuned for more #dailyui

Posted on Oct 19, 2015
