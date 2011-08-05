Cale Atkinson

Mech Mice Concept

Mech Mice Concept mech mice concept game
Part of a quick concept I did this morning for Mech Mice, a project I am art lead on for Rocketsnail Games Ltd.

See more at www.rocketsnail.com!
Art is property of Rocketsnail Games Ltd.

