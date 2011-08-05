Ben Cline
Ben Cline
Ben Cline for RALLY
Canyon Country iPad app crop art direction design ui ipad concept creative direction ios rally interactive development
** UPDATE it's live - Go forth and download for free - http://canyoncountryapp.com/

This Free iPad app will be submitted to the App store mid week next week! We along with our client are pretty happy with how it has turned out...

We hope you guys will be too :) Stay tuned....

Stalk us on Twitter for updates on this app.

Rebound of
[secret for now] iPad app
By Ben Cline
