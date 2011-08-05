Tearing a page out of Sketchpad

Sketchpad is a site for creating interactive animations on the web with Processing. Perhaps I'm taking the metaphor a bit too far here, but I liked the idea of tearing a page out of the sketchpad for each sketch. Inspired by Dribbble design, a number of the bits of data only appear when you hover over the canvas. More details on the new design here: http://blog.sketchpad.cc/2011/07/inspired-by-moo/