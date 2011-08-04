Aaron Klopp

Biting Off More Than He Can Chew

Aaron Klopp
Aaron Klopp
  • Save
Biting Off More Than He Can Chew zombies biting
Download color palette

Another small part of something I've been working on.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2011
Aaron Klopp
Aaron Klopp

More by Aaron Klopp

View profile
    • Like