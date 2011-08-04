Jeff Portaro

Koi

Jeff Portaro
Jeff Portaro
  • Save
Koi vector koi wacom this is gonna take a while ai
Download color palette

I have a feeling that this is gonna take a while. Does anyone out there have a quick tip on how to do fish scales?

93e5bc44b7e4c579ba8aedfdda6b6c16
Rebound of
Koi + Flames
By Jeff Portaro
View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2011
Jeff Portaro
Jeff Portaro

More by Jeff Portaro

View profile
    • Like