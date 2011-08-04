Derek Giromini

Movie line wallpaper

Derek Giromini
Derek Giromini
  • Save
Movie line wallpaper wallpaper 640x960
Download color palette

This is one of a few minimalist wallpapers for Retina Display that I did a while ago. The whole set (thus far) can be found here: http://www.flickr.com/photos/giromide/sets/72157624446623320/with/4772437511/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2011
Derek Giromini
Derek Giromini

More by Derek Giromini

View profile
    • Like