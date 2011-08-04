Jann Howell

Hover State

Jann Howell
Jann Howell
  • Save
Hover State logo personal hover texture
Download color palette

Decided to go another direction with my logo.

A47c5e98451452e1ef559c2018426a75
Rebound of
Blue or Orange?
By Jann Howell
View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2011
Jann Howell
Jann Howell

More by Jann Howell

View profile
    • Like