Trilogy minimal poster illustration raster art
From the "Return of the Jedi" section of a star wars poster set I made for fun.

Full poster set here: http://www.flickr.com/photos/oktotally/6010328230/sizes/l/in/photostream/

Posted on Aug 4, 2011
