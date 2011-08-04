Sawyer Hollenshead

Poster Process

Sawyer Hollenshead
Sawyer Hollenshead
  • Save
Poster Process process poster typography quote
Download color palette

Thought I'd show the various stages in my process of putting this together. It's always hard for me to tell when I'm actually complete with something.

Full size finished version can be viewed over at my site: http://stadiumstat.us/post/8492321761

EDIT: Ignore the missing "s"

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2011
Sawyer Hollenshead
Sawyer Hollenshead

More by Sawyer Hollenshead

View profile
    • Like