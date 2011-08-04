Poster Process

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Thought I'd show the various stages in my process of putting this together. It's always hard for me to tell when I'm actually complete with something.
Full size finished version can be viewed over at my site: http://stadiumstat.us/post/8492321761
EDIT: Ignore the missing "s"