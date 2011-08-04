Trent Walton

Dribbble Meetup

Trent Walton
Trent Walton
  • Save
Dribbble Meetup proxima nova austin meetup red grey
Download color palette

Be there or be square! The next ATX DRIBBBLE MEETUP will be Thursday, August 11, 2011 @ 5:00PM at the Ginger Man.

Dave said he's buying a pink basketball for the occasion and I'm just trying to hold him to it.

Let us know if you're planning on making it in the comments!

89ad0681e0e50b67d0f762e1befc0d40
Rebound of
Austin Dribbble Meetup #2
By Dave Rupert
View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2011
Trent Walton
Trent Walton
Designer, web builder, music maker

More by Trent Walton

View profile
    • Like