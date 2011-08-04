Doug Penick

Collide Movement v2

Doug Penick
Doug Penick
  • Save
Collide Movement v2
Download color palette

They asked for something with more of a logo mark, not only a type based logo. This is one of two options that I created. Any thoughts?

Posted on Aug 4, 2011
Doug Penick
Doug Penick

More by Doug Penick

View profile
    • Like