Olly Sorsby

Danny J

Olly Sorsby
Olly Sorsby
  • Save
Danny J logo texture pink
Download color palette

Logo i'm working on for a musician/singer with a techno/pop kinda vibe. Not really feeling the connection from the 'N' to the 'Y'... any ideas?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2011
Olly Sorsby
Olly Sorsby

More by Olly Sorsby

View profile
    • Like