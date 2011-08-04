Evgeniya Rodina

Brain Slug character for Habrahabr.ru

Brain Slug character for Habrahabr.ru character personage brain slug slug
Hi! This character was drown in 2008 year in Turbomilk design studio. For 404-page on habrahabr.ru.

Posted on Aug 4, 2011
