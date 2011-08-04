Rickie Sherman

Adobe Illustrator Cs5

Adobe Illustrator Cs5
I did a version without an orb for Robbie- Thanks for the idea, it looks awesome! I've been thinking of doing 3 versions for each Adobe application. (Orb, without orb, and an orb with a glyph embedded in it)

Adobe Photoshop Cs5
Posted on Aug 4, 2011
