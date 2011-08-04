Rachel Shillcock

Site Wireframes

I normally draw quite big wireframes (as you can see at the top!) but started drawing a few mini ones so I could see them all side by side. Blurred out the name of the logo as that'll be announced soon, alongside the holding page, which is what these wireframes are for... :)

Posted on Aug 4, 2011
