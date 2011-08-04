Chad Sanderson

Cov2

Chad Sanderson
Chad Sanderson
  • Save
Cov2 logo camping mountains arrow
Download color palette

Second presented logo mark for Covington outfitters. Composed of an arrow, tent, tree, and mountains.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2011
Chad Sanderson
Chad Sanderson

More by Chad Sanderson

View profile
    • Like