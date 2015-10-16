Destinations Via Good Times, simply DVGT is a foremost

Tours and Travels that offers holiday packages in India.

This logo is originated from the concept of symbolizing “good times”.Out of the five fingers of human hand, three fingers raised upright with the index finger and the thumb finger interlocked, signifies the universal notation of “experiencing the best”. This primary element is synonymous to another significant graphical representation of the a deer. Deer is a symbol of love, beauty, creativity, abundance, watchfulness and many similar positive feelings which are very much integral to nature of travelling. Besides, deers are one among the most common animals which a tourist would experience at-least once in most of the state travel destination packages.