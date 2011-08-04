Revised G+ Share Module

Matthew Anderson

One thing that's been bugging me about G+ is that when I attempt to post something new, its default state is populated with the last circles(s) I shared with previously.

Because my content personally varies so much, I don't share with the same circles regularly. I would prefer that it defaulted to a blank slate, where I picked circles afresh every time, or exposed them fully with check boxes next to them. This would save me a decent amount of time.

Additionally, I wish that the option to post publicly was exposed at all times.

(This, of course, is only scratching the surface.)

Posted on Aug 4, 2011
