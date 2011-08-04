Alex Griffis

Self Illustration

Alex Griffis
Alex Griffis
  • Save
Self Illustration illustration portrait
Download color palette

Trying to learn some Illustrator so I started off with a self illustration. Still have some edges to smooth out and some additional shading, but I'm looking for some feedback!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2011
Alex Griffis
Alex Griffis

More by Alex Griffis

View profile
    • Like