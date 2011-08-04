Andrew Simpkins

& Drawing

Andrew Simpkins
Andrew Simpkins
  • Save
& Drawing bella font drawings
Download color palette

Really diggin this font, just doing some drawings to get to know it a bit better. http://www.creativereview.co.uk/cr-blog/2011/july/bella-by-face37

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2011
Andrew Simpkins
Andrew Simpkins

More by Andrew Simpkins

View profile
    • Like