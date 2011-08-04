Women Need More Seats Infographic

To help underscore the disparity between the leadership roles men hold as compared to women, we decided to display the percentages as male and female silhouettes sitting on an actual chair. The more leadership roles men held in a particular area, the larger their silhouette. Women, on the other hand, had much smaller representation and therefore had much smaller silhouettes. When viewed in these terms, the differences are so alarming that it is clear something must be done. Leslie's blog aims to feature women who are -- in the words of Rachel Sklar -- "'changing the ratio'":http://changetheratio.tumblr.com/ and ensuring that women have more seats and more leadership roles in a variety of fields.