Perez Design + Communications

Perez Design + Communications perez website one page rebrand
I've finally completed the rebrand/redesign of my corporate site. It's a single page scrolling site which was a break from my usual style which was a great challenge. It's been a long time work-in-process, mostly to be honest, because I kept dragging my feet. Now that it's up I'm happy I finally did get it finished and posted!

See it live at http://www.perezdesign.ca

Posted on Aug 4, 2011
