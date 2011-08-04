Matt Hryhorsky

Safe & Secure

Matt Hryhorsky
Matt Hryhorsky
  • Save
Safe & Secure web website ui ux luggage
Download color palette

Another shot to go with the previous one - Rest Easy. We've ultimately decided to go in a different direction, but this concept was fun to work on!

Here's the full size here: http://cl.ly/0Y0p1d3g0z0u3h2B3R47

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2011
Matt Hryhorsky
Matt Hryhorsky
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Matt Hryhorsky

View profile
    • Like