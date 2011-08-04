Nick Lacke

Jay and Leslie Wedding Illustration

Jay and Leslie Wedding Illustration illustration wedding portrait sketch cat friends
An illustration for the wedding of my good friends. Used for their website and a few other wedding materials.

And that's totally my cat in Jay's hand.

Posted on Aug 4, 2011
