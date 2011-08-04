Matt Noble

WeVesting Logo Idea

branding logo mark
This idea came about while trying to help someone design a logo for a website or something called WeVesting. Im not 100% sure on the brief but what i was trying to communicate to this guys was the power of a simple mark where in Black & White/Grey Scale. This was something I knocked together in about 5 min to show him how he could have the W and the V interact which he was trying to do in his logotype.

I've not really put any work into this so theres probably some obvious issues.

Posted on Aug 4, 2011
