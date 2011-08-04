Andrew Glafcke

Atari Controller

Andrew Glafcke
Andrew Glafcke
  • Save
Atari Controller atari wood carving
Download color palette

A rough wood carving of an atari controller. Made it rough to be more child-like & less polished.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2011
Andrew Glafcke
Andrew Glafcke

More by Andrew Glafcke

View profile
    • Like