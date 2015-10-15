Hovercards

We've shipped a few updates recently to make your experience browsing shots better… infinite scroll, bigger shots, a wider layout, the ability to like a shot from the list view, and more. Well, what if you're viewing a really great shot and you want to know a bit more about that person? We don't want to break up your show-viewing flow, so we added this hovercard with some profile information. You can see the player's most recent shots, location, bio, teams, and more.