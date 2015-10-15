Adam Darowski
Hovercards

Hovercards hoverboard hovercard ui design dribbble ui
We've shipped a few updates recently to make your experience browsing shots better… infinite scroll, bigger shots, a wider layout, the ability to like a shot from the list view, and more. Well, what if you're viewing a really great shot and you want to know a bit more about that person? We don't want to break up your show-viewing flow, so we added this hovercard with some profile information. You can see the player's most recent shots, location, bio, teams, and more.

Posted on Oct 15, 2015
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

