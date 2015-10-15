Hovercards

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We've shipped a few updates recently to make your experience browsing shots better… infinite scroll, bigger shots, a wider layout, the ability to like a shot from the list view, and more. Well, what if you're viewing a really great shot and you want to know a bit more about that person? We don't want to break up your show-viewing flow, so we added this hovercard with some profile information. You can see the player's most recent shots, location, bio, teams, and more.