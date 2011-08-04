Analytics dashboard widget

Zoltán Hosszú

Decided to create an OSX dashboard widget for Google Analytics, cause I can't seem to find a decent one. Anyone wants to help? :)

The coding is done, the widget's ready!

Posted on Aug 4, 2011
